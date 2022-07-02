Two More UK Citizens Captured In Pro-Russia Donetsk, Charged As 'mercenaries' Amid War

The pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine have charged two more Britons fighting with the Ukrainian army against the Kremlin troops as "mercenaries", reported Russian state media. Britons Andrew Hill of Plymouth and Dylan Healy of Huntingdon have been reportedly charged with “forcible seizure of power” and undergoing “terrorist” training, stated The Guardian citing a state news agency in Russian-controlled Donetsk.

The charges imposed on Hill and Healy indicate that they could face the death penalty as Russia categorically denied protection under Geneva Conventions to other foreign nationals captured by Moscow’s forces in four months of the Moscow-Kyiv war.

Last month, two Britons and a Moroccan man were sentenced to death on similar charges by authorities in the Donetsk region. Even though no date was set for the sentences to be carried out, two of those men are challenging the verdict. The UK, the European Union and the rest of the West have been pressuring Russia to not carry out the death sentences handed out to Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin.

The Guardian stated in its report that Hill was identified as a father of four from Plymouth and he has been previously paraded on Russian television in multiple clips. One of such clips aired last month with the headline, ‘Exclusive - before the execution’ and in the video, he appeared to have been informed that he might face criminal charges. He was told that he was being “detained here as a suspected mercenary”.

A ‘law enforcement’ source told TASS: ‘Criminal cases have been initiated and charges were presented for [acting as mercenaries] against British citizens Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, currently in detention in DPR." "Investigation operations are underway as the investigators look for evidence of the crimes committed by the British, because they do not want to testify and refuse to cooperate on their criminal cases."

‘I want to go home’, said UK’s Andrew Hill

Andrew Hill is reported to have previously served in the Lancaster regiment of the UK army. It is to mention here that he was first shown on Russian television following his capture in late April. In the clip, the 35-year-old appeared wounded, his head was bandaged, and his left arm was in a cast with sling support. The media outlet stated that the video appeared to have been filmed under duress, in which he said, “I want to go home, to my homeland, to my family, to my children”.

“I just want to go home. I will tell them the truth”, Hill also said.

Meanwhile, Healy is reported to have been working in Ukraine as a humanitarian aid worker. He was detained along with another British man, Paul Urey near Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine while driving to help a woman and two children evacuate. Healy, as per The Guardian, was said to be working in Ukraine independently of any major aid organisation. His friend had told ITV that he believed Healy went to Ukraine to “try to help and make a difference”.

