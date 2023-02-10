Two Russian Kalibr Missiles Cross Into Romania And Moldova Airspace, Says Ukraine

Ukraine’s armed forces General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on Friday said that at least two Kalibr missiles crossed over into neighbouring Romanian and Moldovan airspace before entering Ukraine. The missiles were launched by the Russian forces from the Black Sea, Ukraine's military chief Zaluzhnyi claimed. Republic could not independently verify whether the missile belongs to Russia. Ukrainska Pravda newspaper quoted Kyiv's Air Force spokesperson as saying that Ukraine's forces had the ability to shoot down the missiles but did not do so in order to avoid the danger posed to the civilians in foreign nations. The airspace violation of Moldova came amid reports that Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa announced her resignation.

“The Ministry of Defence, with the responsible authorities in the country, carefully monitors the situation in the region and strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova,” Moldovan Defence Ministry’s statement read.

3M14 Kalibr (NATO designation: SS-N-30A) is a Russian land attack cruise missile (LACM) which is an improved version of the 3M-14E “Club” LACM. In an update on Telegram, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down an estimated 10 missiles launched over Capital Kyiv. “There is damage to electrical networks. There are no casualties. Energy workers are working to restore networks,” he stated.

Russian drone shot down by Ukraine's air defense system. Credit: Kyiv's MoD

Big threat of Russian missile attacks: Kyiv's mil administration chief

Several Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russian missiles and air raid alerts were activated in many regions. "There is a big threat of the missile attack. I want to stress again — do not ignore the air alert sirens," said the head of Kyiv city military administration, Serhiy Popko on Telegram.

Russia also launched missiles from the Tu-95 strategic bombers. The warplanes flew out of the neighbouring Belarusian bases, Kyiv officials claimed. "The enemy (Russia) has launched Tu-95 strategic bombers that can carry cruise missiles. There is a great threat of a missile strike," said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.

Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers spotted flying over Kyiv. Credit: Telegram

Cruise missiles flew over Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia region, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia. Russian missile and drone attacks also damaged four DTEK thermal power plants, severely damaging the equipment and reportedly killing two engineers.

Zaporizhzhia hit by a Russian missile. Credit: Telegram

Investigative data published by Bellingcat noted that Russia has widely deployed Kalibr missiles as a part of the largest co-ordinated strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure targets since October. Kalibr is the cornerstone of Moscow’s invading forces’ long-range weaponry. Moldova on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador over the missile incident. In a statement published on Feb. 10, Moldova’s defence ministry confirmed that the Russian Kalibr missile entered its airspace in the town of Mocra in the Transnistrian region. It later flew towards the town of Cosauți in the Soroca district, before entering Ukraine. Romania is yet to confirm the details of the incident.