Two US Reconnaissance Drones Flew Over Black Sea During Attack On Crimea Bridge

At least two US reconnaissance vehicles were spotted over the waters of the Black Sea during the attack on the Crimean Bridge, according to the FlightRadar website data. Two US UAVs and one reconnaissance aircraft monitored the 2014 annexed territory of Crimea as the bridge was targetted on Monday, which killed two people, and injured their daughter.

The 12-mile crossing, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is the longest and most vital route in Europe that links the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula to the mainland. At the time it was attacked, a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drone was flying over the Black Sea. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels claimed that the attack was carried out by the Armed forces of Ukraine. It is also learnt that the trucks from Crimea bound for Russia will be re-routed via temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, which makes logistics more dangerous and complicated for Russia.

Pro-Kremlin officials in the occupied part of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, notified that after the Crimean Bridge was blown up, the cars travelling towards Russia will be transported via a ferry crossing, and the heavily loaded trucks will go overland via the occupied territories, constantly shelled by the warring forces.

"At the moment, the main version of the explosion is an attack by modernized aquatic drones. It was their Armed Forces that were trained to upgrade into UAVs with explosives," a pro Kremlin channel reported.

Was Ukraine's SBU behind the Kerch Bridge attack?

A source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said that Ukraine was behind the attack. The targeting of the Crimean Bridge was a result of a joint operation of the SBU and Ukraine’s naval forces, he said, according to the American broadcaster CNN. The attack on the Crimean Bridge "is a special operation of the Navy and the SBU," a Ukrainian state-affiliated outlet confirmed. SBU has confirmed its involvement in the undermining of the Crimean Bridge, the outlet said, adding that the Ukrainian Navy was also involved in the "special operation." It is specified that the attack was carried out with the help of surface drones.

According to Google Maps, the traffic jam of those trying to leave crimea has reached 10 kilometers.



Russian Hospitality Union reports that at least 50,000 tourists are currently in Crimea and most of them arrived on their personal vehicles. pic.twitter.com/MrIFlDrhbc — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023

State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to Interfax, has pledged to reveal all the details of the organization that goes by the name of "cotton" after the attack on the Crimean Bridge. "The Security Service of Ukraine will definitely reveal all the details on the organization of the 'cotton' after our victory," SBU spokesman Artem Dehtiarenko said. "In the meantime, we are watching with interest how one of the symbols of the Putin regime once again failed to withstand the military load," he added.

Dehtiarenko reiterated that "in one of his interviews, SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk stated that the norms of international law, analysis of the operational situation and the traditions of warfare make it possible to cut the enemy's logistical routes. The Crimean Bridge today is one of the transport corridors of military supplies for the Russian army."

An attack unfolded on the Crimean Bridge at around 3 a.m. local time Monday (8 pm ET), damaging part of the bridge. Russia’s Belgorod region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stressed that two people were killed and a third person was injured in the incident. Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the explosion on the Crimean bridge with the phrase: “The Crimean bridge is a superfluous construction there,” Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the department, told the Ukrainian media. The injured girl has sustained moderate injuries and is under the supervision of doctors, Andrey Aleksandrovich Ikonnikov, the Minister of Health of the Belgorod Region, said on Telegram.

"Traffic is blocked at the moment. The crossing also does not work. People are turned around. An air raid alert sounds," the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said, declaring an emergency.

Russian media write that trucks from Crimea will be now re-routed to go to Russia through the temporarily occupied Ukrainian of Ukraine, which makes logistics more dangerous and complicated for Russia:



"Trucks from Crimea will be allowed to enter Russia through a dangerous way -… pic.twitter.com/9DrzVsEiGu — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023

According to Russian Yandex Maps service, a traffic jam has started to form on the land road from Crimea to Russia through temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (the screenshot shows the traffic jam near the "Dzhankoi" border crossing). pic.twitter.com/krWZanwcZL — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023

Russian media publish a video of clean up on the Kerch Bridge. pic.twitter.com/cPga2CHFWz — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023

Krasnodar Governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, asked tourists to avoid the Crimean Bridge and instead choose an alternative route. A train from Crimea to Moscow was stopped in front of the Crimean Bridge. The railway workers were reported saying that the traffic was limited to only the automobile part of the bridge and that there were no such instructions for the railway. Russia's Ministry of Transport, in a statement, advised the citizens that in connection with the closure of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, drivers can travel along the land route in new regions. "Crimea is provided with fuel, food and industrial goods. Local warehouses have all the necessary supplies," Acting Minister of Industrial Policy of Crimea Y. Elekchyan said on Telegram.