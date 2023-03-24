U.S Secretary Antony Blinken Suggests Kyiv May Need To Negotiate For Territory With Moscow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has proposed that Ukraine might have to partake and engage in negotiations with Russia before being able to fix disputes pertaining to its territorial boundaries. He further added that this decision must be left for Kyiv to take. He made these remarks during a U.S. Senate Committee hearing entitled "American Diplomacy and Global Leadership: Review of the FY 2024 State Department Budget Request."

Upon being questioned whether the Democrat government led by President Joe Biden supported Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy in his ambition to take the control of the Crimean Peninsula by force during a congressional hearing on Thursday, the United States' top diplomat merely gave an evasive response, directing away from the subject in hand.

“I think there’s going to be territory in Ukraine that the Ukrainians are determined to fight for on the ground; there may be territory that they decide that they’ll have to try to get back in other ways,” the U.S. Secretary remarked, apparently in the context of diplomatic efforts.

"Russian to reset, rearm, and then re-attack," remarks U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken

Blinken took to Twitter and said, "Back on the Hill today to testify before House committees on the FY24 budget request for @StateDept and @USAID. We are leading unprecedented coalitions to confront aggression and to address humanitarian crises around the world. This budget meets the moment head on."

Back on the Hill today to testify before House committees on the FY24 budget request for @StateDept and @USAID. We are leading unprecedented coalitions to confront aggression and to address humanitarian crises around the world. This budget meets the moment head on. pic.twitter.com/j6YOaK67e1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 24, 2023

He continued, "these have to be Ukrainian decisions about what they want their future to be and how that lands in terms of the sovereignty, the territorial integrity, and the independence of the country," adding that Washington would like to prevent or rather mitigate a scenario that "simply invites the Russians to reset, rearm, and then re-attack" having followed whatever possible future agreements and discussions leading to negotiations.

Washington would be "asking for a world of hurt," says Republican Rep. Chris Stewart

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart questioned Blinken after expressing concerns and worry that Washington would be "asking for a world of hurt" if it sought to guarantee "no Russian presence at all in Crimea," as has frequently been suggested by Zelenskyy.

Since 2014, when the majority of the region's (Crimea's) Russian-speaking citizens chose to reunite with the Russian Federation shortly after Ukraine's Euromaidan uprising, Moscow has controlled the region. It was a part of the Russian territory, but Soviet authorities only transferred administrative control to Kyiv in 1954.

Due to its usage as a staging ground for Russian forces concentrating on the southern part of Ukraine, Crimea has contributed to the ongoing conflict there. According to Sevastopol Governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, drone attacks on Russian military vessels in the vicinity earlier this week resulted in minimal damage due to air defences' ability to resist the UAVs. Since its foundation in 1783, the city has served as the principal base for Moscow's Black Sea navy.

While US authorities have mostly shunned diplomacy with Russia and appeared to support Zelenskyy's earlier threats to grab the peninsula, Blinken's remarks on Thursday may signal a change in attitude. Moscow, meanwhile, has insisted that Crimea will not be discussed in any upcoming negotiations and that the region will remain permanently under its control.