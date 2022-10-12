UAE 'ready To Act' As Mediator Between Russia And Ukraine As War Nears 8-month Mark

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, October 11, and expressed his country’s openness to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, the WAM news agency reported. In the meeting, Putin "expressed Russia's appreciation for the UAE's efforts, noting that they are a testament to its readiness to support mediation efforts," the agency said, adding that Sheikh Mohamed "briefed the Russian President on the Ukrainian side's position on a number of issues."

Putin also informed the Arab leader of the current situation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Russia’s plans to “maintain nuclear security." Furthermore, the duo "underscored the ongoing rapid growth seen across the UAE-Russia relations and their satisfaction with such growth," according to the agency.

Sheikh Mohamed, who is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also talked about turnover figures at Tuesday's meeting. He said that the trade turnover between Russia and the UAE skyrocketed from $2.5 billion to $5 billion, and the number of Russians travelling to the UAE as tourists touched the 500,000 mark. Four thousand Russian firms are functioning in the UAE, he added.

The ties between Putin and Sheikh Mohamed

Earlier this week, the UAE’s foreign ministry said in an official statement that the meeting aims to touch upon “a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.” The recent visit marks Sheikh Mohamed’s eleventh trip to Russia since 1995, and his first visit since being elected as the President by the Supreme Federal Council in May this year. In October 2019, he welcomed Putin as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, when the latter visited the UAE to solidify bilateral ties.

In March of this year, Sheikh Mohamed engaged in a telephonic conversation with Putin and discussed the need of finding a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war “in a way that maintains the interests and national security of all parties.” The Arab President assured his Russian counterpart that the UAE will continue “its coordinations with the concerned parties in order to help find a sustainable political solution to the ongoing crisis.”