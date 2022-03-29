Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to “desperate measures” against Ukrainians including “abducting innocent civilians”, stated UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday. Accusing the Kremlin leader of using “abhorrent tactics”, the British Foreign Secretary noted that he is resorting to such drastic measures because he is not achieving his objectives. She stressed, “Putin must fail in Ukraine”. Truss made the remarks on social media while resharing a post by ZMINA, Human Rights Centre’s post about Ukrainians being abducted and deported to Russia.

According to The Guardian, Truss later told the House of Commons on Monday, “We know that Putin is not serious about talks, he is still wantonly bombing innocent citizens across Ukraine and that is why we need to do more to ensure that he loses and we force him to think again.” UK Foreign Secretary’s harsh stance against Russia came as Moscow-Kyiv delegates met in Turkey for the sixth round of peace talks.

Zelenskyy in ‘constant contact’ with UK PM Johnson

Zelenskyy’s telephonic conversation with Trudeau followed the Ukrainian President speaking with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said that he is in “constant touch” with the British PM about the humanitarian situation in the cities blocked by the Russian forces. Both leaders exchanged thoughts on Ukraine’s peace negotiations with Russia as well as the defence cooperation between Kyiv and London.

The Russia-Ukraine war started with Russian President Vladimir Putin making an announcement on national television to ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ Kyiv. However, what followed was a severe humanitarian crisis for the entire Ukraine with millions fleeing their homes to safety. The West has devoted millions of dollars of assistance to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's military aggression. Even though the Russian defence ministry has not released a lot of numbers about the casualties in the conflict, Ukrainian armed forces claimed that Russia has lost about 17,200 personnel so far.

