UK Activists Paint Giant Ukrainian Flag Outside Russian Embassy In London

Activists in London painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian embassy in London. On Thursday, the activist group named “Led By Donkeys” took this initiative and painted the flag outside the embassy on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. On 24th February, the catastrophic Russia-Ukraine war will complete its one year. The protestors took to Twitter to share the visuals of the whole ordeal.

“Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination,” the group tweeted on Thursday. “The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that,” they added. In the photograph shared by the activist group, the Ukrainian flag can be seen gracing the road outside the Russian embassy as the London traffic passes by.

Russian Embassy, London pic.twitter.com/99mFy6Gx5k — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 23, 2023

The eve of the war anniversary was filled with diplomatic events

Several major diplomatic events took place on the eve of the Russia-Ukraine war. While Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath to honour the departed soldiers on the Defender of the Fatherland Day. Meanwhile, in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Ministerial meeting, which is being organised in Bangalore India, The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen asserted that China should not support Russia's war effort along with Moscow's effort to evade international sanctions.

“We have made clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any type of systemic sanctions evasion would be a very serious concern to us. And we will certainly continue to make clear to the Chinese government and companies and banks in their jurisdiction about what the rules are regarding our sanctions and the serious consequences they would face for violating them,” Yellen said during a press conference on Thursday.