Amid the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv, the United Kingdom's ambassador to Ukraine expressed hope that assistance provided by the West to the war-ravaged country creates a threat to Russia. In an interview with the RBC Ukraine news agency, ambassador Melinda Simmons stated that a well-armed Ukraine might change the existing situation and even act as a deterrence to Russia's future aspirations. She also noted that western countries need to provide Ukraine with enough weapons so that it can strategically transform the situation over time.

"The challenge for everyone is that this war will not be short. This is not a binary question: can we all supply enough weapons for Ukraine to win? It is about how to strategically make a difference in the long term. So that the defence capability would be appropriate for this new threat," Simmons told RBC Ukraine. She further stated that the Russian invasion is an "unlawful attack on Ukrainian sovereignty and democracy." According to the British ambassador, the cooperation between countries in Europe and beyond was one of the most remarkable developments that happened as a result of the war in Ukraine.

'Ukraine is taking part in an existential struggle': UK's diplomat

"I know this is a long-term affair, because at this point, without a doubt, we all know that Ukraine is taking part in an existential struggle. But we must consider these two things together. Not just what you need today or what you needed yesterday. But also how your assistance now can help change Ukraine's ability to protect itself in the future," ambassador Simmons remarked. She also praised Uk's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson for providing continued support to Ukraine, saying he was crucial in ensuring that Ukraine received substantial diplomatic, military, and financial support.

UK has been instrumental in providing aid to Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Johnson-led British government has continued to provide necessary aid to the war-torn country since the onset of the war on February 24. Earlier on Wednesday, August 24, PM Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv and announced an additional £54 million assistance package, which includes unmanned missile and surveillance systems for Ukraine's Armed Forces. The new package would also include 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones and anti-tank loitering weapons to help Ukraine better track and target Russian troops.

Image: AP