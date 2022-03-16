As Russian troops continue to inch closer to Kyiv, Britain, on Tuesday, announced another punitive measure against Moscow. In its latest bid to pressurise Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine, Downing Street announced to ban the export of luxury goods to the Russian Federation alongside G7 allies. “The move would make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite are deprived of access to luxury goods”, the UK government said, adding that the ban would be implemented soon.

"The measures will cause maximum harm to Putin’s war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses as G7 leaders unite to unleash a fresh wave of economic sanctions on Moscow. The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin’s reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods," the govt said in a statement.

Every year, million worth of opulent goods are shipped to Russian oligarchs. The list ranges from jewellery to artworks to designer handbags and purses. A major chunk of the British exports is cars. Only in 2021, luxury goods worth £2.6bn worth were sold by UK companies to Russians, according to a report by The Guardian.

Helen Brocklebank, the chief executive of the country's official luxury good body Walpole, said that all her members support the move. The trade body comprises 250 members, including brands such as Bentley, Burberry and Rolls-Royce. “All of our members have immediately complied with the sanctions imposed and are working to support local employees in any way they can,” she said as the move was announced.

These measures will weaken Russia's international trade, reduce the resources available for Putin’s brutal war machine and put pressure on the elites close to Putin.https://t.co/i78f7vIM4x — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 15, 2022

UK moves closer to cut links with Russia science Projects

Meanwhile, experts at the UK's Royal Society have warned that Russia might be at risk of being scientifically isolated” as countries cut their ties with state research institutes. Downing Street is expected to release formal guidance this week for UK universities working with scientists in Russia. However, Prof Robin Grimes, the foreign secretary at the Royal Society told BBC, said that scientific damage will take “years” for Russia to repair.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 21st day on Wednesday with hundreds of casualties on both sides. As of now, no country or global organisation has made a direct interference in the conflict but the west has increasingly used trade embargoes and sanctions to pressurise the Kremlin to abandon what it brands as its “special military mission” in Ukraine. According to the latest report by AP, the Russian troops are only 15 kilometres away from the centre of the capital Kyiv.

(Image: AP)