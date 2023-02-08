UK Announces New Tranche Of Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Lands In Britain

As Ukraine's President arrived in the UK to address British MPs, meet with UK PM Rishi Sunak and King Charles, UK announced new sanctions on Russia. "In total the UK’s sanction package hits six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as eight individuals and one entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," according to information released by the British Foreign Office.

The new sanctions on Russia target organisations and businesses that support the Russian military. The sanctions include CST, a drone manufacturer, RT-Komplekt, which makes parts for helicopters used in the conflict, Oboronlogistics, which manages the transport of military equipment, Universalmash and Lipetsk, which are linked to anti-aircraft missile manufacturing. The Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, stated that these sanctions will increase the economic pressure on Vladimir Putin and Kremlin.

Who are the targeted individuals?

The targeted individuals include Boris Titov and Viktor Myachin, who have connections to Putin, and the IT services company Moscoms LLC. The government has declared that Russia will not be able to access assets that have been frozen until it ends its threats to Ukraine's sovereignty. The software company Topaz has also been sanctioned. Until now, the UK has imposed sanctions on over 1,300 individuals and entities in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The recent additions to this list also include Nikolay Egorov, former deputy chairman of the largest privately-owned oil refinery in Russia, Sergey Rudnov, owner of pro-Kremlin news outlet Regum, Svetlana Krivonogikh, a shareholder in Bank Rossiya and the National Media Group, Alexey Repik, chairman of the board of the Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm, Evgeny Shkolov, a former presidential aide and former deputy chairman of JSC System Operator of the Unified Energy System, and Pavel Titov, President of Delovaya Rossiya. These sanctions consist of asset freezes, travel bans, and transport restrictions.

"Over £20 billion of trade in goods is now under full or partial sanction, and exports of machinery and transport equipment have decreased by 98%, forcing them to desperately scrounge sub-par semiconductors from fridges and dishwashers to build military equipment," reads a statement from the British Foreign Office. The Foreign Office claims that sanctions are "causing shortages in critical components that Russia needs to sustain its assault on Ukraine."