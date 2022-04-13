UK Announces Sanctions Against 206 Individuals, Including Russian FM Sergey Lavrov's Wife

In response to the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced sanctions against 206 individuals. The people who have been targeted in the latest sanctions include family members of Russian oligarchs, close associates, and employees. Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is among the individuals added to the UK’s sanctions list. The UK government has announced the freezing of assets and imposed a travel ban on Maria Lavrova.

The UK government's decision of imposing fresh sanctions comes after multiple reports last week revealed that Russian troops had "barbarically" targeted civilians in Ukraine. According to the statement, the UK government has announced sanctions against 206 individuals, including the 178 separatists, six oligarchs, close associates and employees and an additional 22 individuals through the urgent procedure. Liz Truss in the statement stated that 178 individuals targeted in the latest sanctions are those who prop up Russia-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

UK targets Russian oligarch family members

Both Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, the "self-styled" Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have been targeted in the latest sanctions. Pavel Ezubov, the cousin of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripraska, Ngina Zairova, executive assistant to Mikhail Fridman, Andrey Fursenko, Assistant to President Putin and Vladimir Evtushenkov, Chair and owner of PJSC Sistema. In addition, Saodat Narzieva, sister of Alisher Usmanov and a pro-Kremlin oligarch with close ties to Putin, Gulbakhor Ismailova, sister of Alisher Usmanov and a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Alexander Alexandrovich Shulgin, a leading businessperson and CEO of Ozon have also been targeted in the fresh sanctions.

'We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin’s war': Liz Truss

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that they have decided to sanction those who "prop up" the breakaway regions. She highlighted that they will continue to target all those who support and aid Russia's war against Ukraine. Liz Truss informed that the UK will ban the import of Russian iron and steel and the export of quantum technologies as well as advanced materials from April 14. According to the statement, the UK government has sanctioned more than 1,400 individuals and businesses since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. It is to mention here that ever since Russia initiated the military aggression against Ukraine, the UK and all other EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia and extending full support to Ukraine.