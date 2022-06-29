UK Announces Sanctions Against Russia's Second-richest Man & Putin's First Cousin

The UK government on Wednesday, 29 June, announced new sanctions aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. The sanctioned people include Vladimir Potanin, Russia's second-richest man and owner of major conglomerate Interros. In addition, Britain has announced sanctions against Putin's first cousin and President of the Russian coal mining company, JSC Kolmar Group, Anna Tsivileva. The UK government has announced sanctions amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for the 126th day.

Furthermore, the British government has sanctioned Tsivileva’s husband Sergey Tsivilev, Governor of the coal-rich Kemerovo region. The UK government has also sanctioned the JSC Kolmar group. According to the statement released by the UK government, the couple has "significantly benefitted" from their relationship with Russian President Putin. It further added, "Potanin continues to amass wealth as he supports Putin’s regime, acquiring Rosbank, and shares in Tinkoff Bank in the period since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine." It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK has imposed sanctions against Russia. Since the onset of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the British government has sanctioned over 1,000 people and more than 120 businesses.

"As long as Putin continues his abhorrent assault on Ukraine, we will use sanctions to weaken the Russian war machine. Today’s sanctions show that nothing and no one is off the table, including Putin’s inner circle," the UK government spokesperson announced in a statement.

SANCTIONED: Vladimir Potanin – a major oligarch who has maintained close links to the Kremlin for over 25 years. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) June 29, 2022

SANCTIONED: Anna Tsivileva – Putin’s first cousin once removed and president of a major Russian coal company. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) June 29, 2022

Britain working to stop Russia from accessing UK trust services

The UK government has been working with their allies to introduce new measures that will prohibit Russia from accessing UK trusts services, according to the statement released by the British government. Russia will no longer be able to use services that permit an individual or business to manage the assets of another, according to the statement released by the government. Furthermore, the UK government has announced sanctioning a group of Russian individuals and companies for their involvement in "repressing civilians and supporting the Assad regime in Syria." The UK government highlighted that Russian imports have witnessed a drop of more than 40% since Moscow's military offensive began in Ukraine.

Image: AP