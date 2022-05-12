Last Updated:

UK Armed Forces Participate In US-led NATO Exercise; Largest Deployment Since Cold War

US led multinational exercise is taking place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
NATO Exercise Swift Response
1/9
British Defense Ministry

US led multinational exercise is taking place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans, as Russia threatens Finland, Sweden against NATO bid. 

NATO Exercise Swift Response
2/9
British Defense Ministry

The exercise is designed to showcase the ability of NATO to carry out large ground combat operations in support of its members and allies.

NATO Exercise Swift Response
3/9
British Defense Ministry

As part of NATO exercise, the British forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade are deployed to North Macedonia. 

NATO Exercise Swift Response
4/9
British Defense Ministry

UK forces have been working alongside NATO allies to increase their readiness and strengthen international relationships.

NATO Exercise Swift Response
5/9
British Defense Ministry

British Paratroopers on a Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter, waiting to be dropped into a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise. 

NATO Exercise Swift Response
6/9
British Defense Ministry

Chinooks drop of soldiers from the 2nd battalion Parachute Regiment during the live fire phase of exercise Swift Response 2022.

NATO Exercise Swift Response
7/9
British Defense Ministry

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment are brought into training for the live fire phase.

NATO Exercise Swift Response
8/9
British Defense Ministry

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from at least 19 countries are training in the NATO's “Swift Response” exercises. 

NATO Exercise Swift Response
9/9
British Defense Ministry

It is being held in five separate locations spanning from Norway to North Macedonia, the newest member of the alliance, as per Associated Press. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: UK, NATO, Cold War
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Victory Day: Russia carries out parade at Moscow; Putin pays WWII homage amid Ukraine war

Victory Day: Russia carries out parade at Moscow; Putin pays WWII homage amid Ukraine war
IN PICS | As war rages on in Ukraine, Moscow celebrates World War II Victory Day

IN PICS | As war rages on in Ukraine, Moscow celebrates World War II Victory Day