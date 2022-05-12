UK Armed Forces Participate In US-led NATO Exercise; Largest Deployment Since Cold War

Quick links:
US led multinational exercise is taking place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans, as Russia threatens Finland, Sweden against NATO bid.
The exercise is designed to showcase the ability of NATO to carry out large ground combat operations in support of its members and allies.
As part of NATO exercise, the British forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade are deployed to North Macedonia.
UK forces have been working alongside NATO allies to increase their readiness and strengthen international relationships.
British Paratroopers on a Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter, waiting to be dropped into a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise.
Chinooks drop of soldiers from the 2nd battalion Parachute Regiment during the live fire phase of exercise Swift Response 2022.
Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment are brought into training for the live fire phase.
Nearly 10,000 soldiers from at least 19 countries are training in the NATO's “Swift Response” exercises.
