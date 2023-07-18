UK Asks Putin To Immediately Withdraw All Troops From Ukraine, Derides 'barbaric Crimes'

British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, on Tuesday, said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin must withdraw all his troops from Ukraine and reinstate the safe passage to the vessels carrying grain bound for the international market in the Black Sea. The world cannot allow the ongoing hostilities in Kyiv to drag on, Cleverly said, as he urged the Russian President to withdraw his forces from Ukrainian territory.

Speaking at the meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on 17 July, Cleverly said that the UK cannot allow the "war to go on for another 500 days." Since Russia's launched the hostilities on Ukraine's eastern flank, "as many as nine thousand innocent civilians lie dead – including 500 children," he added.

Ukrainians 'kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured'

Cleverly, during the speech said that thousands of Ukrainians have been kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured during the war in the neighbouring Ukraine, and dozens of homes, businesses, schools and hospitals have been reduced to rubble. "Putin is using food as a weapon," UK's Foreign Secretary said, adding that the UK "strongly condemns Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative." Russia's unprovoked war has knocked out 60% of Ukraine’s power supply and has impacted countless citizens. Cleverly evoked the example of Russian forces brutality in Ukraine, saying in Kyiv last month, "I met a teenage boy – I’ll call him Denys."

"When the Russians captured his hometown, they told Denys and his classmates that they were going on a holiday. They were in fact transported to a Russian camp where they were neglected, indoctrinated and abused," said Cleverly. Dozens of Ukrainian citizens have been forcibly deported in this war, a British foreign secretary said. For instance, Denys’ "distraught mother was desperately searching for him," Cleverly said. The boy's ordeal ended after nearly 7 months before his mother found him, with the help of the charity named 'Save Ukraine.'

'Mr Putin – bring your troops home. End this war now': UK Foreign Secretary at UN

As many as 19,000 Ukrainian children remain in Russian camps – and their parents are desperately searching for them, said Cleverly. "These are barbaric crimes," the latter noted, accusing Russia of trying to erase the Ukrainian identity and cultural history. "The world is watching and Russia will be held accountable," said British Foreign Minister, as he welcomed the International Criminal Court’s investigation (ICC) into Russian war crimes.

School 21 in Chernihiv which was used as a shelter for frightened families attacked by Russian forces. Credit: AP

Ukrainian government says Russia has shelled more than 1,000 schools. Credit: AP

Russia's war has taken a toll on the developing nations of the world—Africa, Asia and in Latin America. The energy prices in the developing nations have skyrocketed, and across the globe by an estimated 20% in 2022. This global inflation due to the war has doubled from 4.7% to 8.7%. There have been catastrophic consequences for Sub-Saharan Africa, as Ukrainian food exports, mainly maize, barley or wheat, have plummeted by more than 40%. In Lebanon, the food prices staggered by a whopping 332%. Russia's unilateral decision to scrap the Black Sea Grain deal will have the loss of a colossal 23 million tonnes of Ukrainian food that will go off the world markets, said Cleverly.

"Let us be clear – Russia’s actions are taking food out of the mouths of the poorest people across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," said UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Cleverly called on Russia to consider peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, and "shared belief that might does not equal right." He iterated that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan "shows the way forward." Cleverly stressed that "Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. The whole world wants peace."