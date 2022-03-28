UK, Australia Coordinate Efforts To Send Humanitarian Aid For Ukrainian Refugees In Poland

UK and Australia on Monday announced coordinated efforts to deploy humanitarian assistance to civilians in Ukraine impacted by the ravaging war. Under the UK-Australia humanitarian partnership, the first of 2 chartered flights carrying hygiene kits, solar lights, kitchen sets, and blankets alongside other basic necessities will fly out on Tuesday, March 29 to help the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) meet its immediate demands to help the war-displaced people in need, UK and Australia announced in a joint statement. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne called on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to order his troops to ensure a safe passage to the humanitarian aid.

“Humanitarian relief involves the UK providing and organising delivery of the supplies, with Australia contributing to the funding, and is part of both countries’ broader humanitarian support to Ukraine,” said the UK’s foreign ministry office. “This ensures that the aid can reach Ukraine in the quickest and easiest way and is an example of the close partnership between the UK and Australia in action,” it went on to add.

Aid aircraft will land in Poland on Tuesday

An aircraft will land in Poland on Tuesday and the aid will be handed to the UNHCR. Teams will later distribute the support to Ukrainians in need in Moldova and EU nations. The aid will include diesel-powered heaters to help keep war-fled civilians warm during frosty winters, heavy-duty groundsheets, generators, and shelters among other items. “The UK is working with our great friends Australia to support the people of Ukraine who have had their lives destroyed by Russia’s brutal, unprovoked invasion,” said British foreign secretary Liz Truss. “We call on Russia to enable safe humanitarian access and safe passage for people to flee the violence,” she added.

UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been collaborating with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to deliver these supplies. UK has also previously made aid to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, worth £25 million. Australia’s assistance in the aid includes 8,000 relief items, such as blankets, hygiene and kitchen sets, and lighting, that will be distributed to the displaced Ukrainians facing cold temperatures. UK has committed £400 million in urgent economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the invasion, while Australia is providing AUD 65 million in humanitarian funding. Australia will also support Ukraine’s energy security by donating 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal.

“Australia is appalled by Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians who have borne the brunt of these illegal and reprehensible actions,” said Foreign Minister Marise Payne in a statement. “As we do in the Indo-Pacific, Australia is proud to work with the United Kingdom to alleviate human suffering wherever it occurs,” she continued.

A similar bilateral humanitarian arrangement was made by the two allies when a Tsunami had hit Tonga in January. The UK had contributed to the delivery of pallets of aid, which were transported to Tonga by Australia. Canberra’s Overseas Aid Gift Deduction Scheme’s list of eligible countries will also be amended so that donations to approved organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary will be tax-deductible