UK Bans Export Of Oil Refining Goods, Luxury Items To Belarus In New Sanctions Package

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the UK has decided to ban the exports of oil refining goods, luxury goods such as British artwork and designer handbags to Belarus. Additionally, Britain will prohibit advanced technology components such as the ones used in quantum computing to be exported to Belarus, a staunch Russian ally which is being accused of assisting Moscow’s army in Ukraine.

According to an official release by Downing Street, the British authorities have announced the intention to ban the imports of Belarusian iron, and steel and even restrict the country’s access “to the UK’s world-class financial services sector" by banning Belarusian companies from issuing debt and securities in London. The UK government said that the sanctions on Belarus are in the wake of the fact that Alexander Lukashenko-headed country is continuously facilitating Moscow's “special” military operation in Ukraine.

The Boris Johnson-led government also announced “transport sanctions” to be imposed on Belarus. It should be noted here that fresh restrictions imposed on Belarus by the UK on July 5 came in the new package of sanctions to block trade in “goods worth around 60 million pounds”.

While the Russia-Ukraine war has continued to escalate for over five months, the Western nations including the EU, UK and the US, have ramped up sanctions against both Russia and Belarus. Ukraine is engulfed in crisis related to the war waged by Russian forces after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced its military operation in the neighbouring country. Meanwhile, the UK government noted, "The Belarus regime has actively facilitated Putin’s invasion, letting Russia use its territory to pincer Ukraine – launching troops and missiles from their border and flying Russian jets through their airspace."

"Lukashenko has also openly supported the Kremlin’s narrative, claiming that Kyiv was “provoking Russia” in order to justify Putin’s bloody invasion," the British government said.

Belarusian army to respond immediately if country ‘attacked’: Lukashenko

UK’s latest sanctions against Minsk came just days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday warned that if Belarus is ‘attacked’, the army would respond immediately. Furthermore, he reiterated his full support to Russia in its war in Ukraine as part of Minsk’s commitment to a “union state” with Moscow. However, Lukashenko has previously stressed that the Belarusian army will not enter Ukraine and underscored his nation’s role in helping to create a peace deal instead.

But, the Belarusian leader made it evident that his country would not tolerate attacks from Western countries. Lukashenko said, “Less than a month ago, I gave orders to the units of the armed forces to target what can now be called the decision-making centres in capitals…Don't touch us – and we won't touch you”.

(Image: AP)