In the midst of Russia's escalating offensive in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his ‘unprovoked’ actions have far-reaching repercussions for other countries. The UK PM accused Putin of using "barbaric" and indiscriminate tactics in Ukraine to kill people. Following this, Britain took a series of actions to isolate Russia including the banning of all ships with Russian connections from entering its ports.

Britain banned all ships with Russian links from entering its ports as the country stepped up efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin's government amid its attack on Ukraine. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the decision to ban Russian vessels from the country’s ports on Monday. Making the announcement of the blanket ban, Shapps also encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports.

“We've just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports”, Shapps said.

Announcing the move in a tweet, he further appealed to other nations to follow the same. "Today I've written to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels. Given Putin's action in Ukraine, I've made clear these vessels are NOT welcome here with prohibiting legislation to follow," Shapps tweeted.

The decision to ban Russian vessels from accessing the UK ports came a day after Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Shapps to block a Russian tanker from docking in the Orkney Islands. The ship is named the NS Champion, owned by Sovcomflot, a Russian state-owned company that specialises in the transportation of oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas.

Western countries have imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russian companies, wealthy individuals and even Putin in action against the war in Ukraine. However, Sovcomflot, which owns NS Champion, hasn't been sanctioned by the UK.

UK warns countries trying to establish new trade relations with Russia

Earlier on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had warned countries to face sanctions if they tried to establish new trade relations with Russia. The warning from Truss came as she was speaking at the Parliament on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

The Foreign Secretary said that the country has been keeping a close eye on those countries that were seeking to make profits from gaps left in the trade after several European Union and Western countries imposed stringent sanctions on Russia - both politically and economically - for the action taken against Kyiv.

"Those countries seeking to establish business ties with Russia could face severe sanctions," she had said.

