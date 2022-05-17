UK-based Energy Giant Shell Closes Gas Stations In Russia Amid Moscow-Kyiv War

Britain's multinational oil and gas company- Shell, which plans to sell its gas stations to Russian multinational energy company- Lukoil, has stopped selling fuel at them, TASS News agency reported citing sources. Quoting the Shell spokesman, the news agency said that the shops and cafes will continue to work for the time being. However, the spokesperson did not disclose the details about when the company would completely suspend the sale.

"At the stations included in the perimeter of the deal with Lukoil, the sale of fuel has been completely suspended, while shops and cafes continue to work for the time being," a Shell spokesman said. Meanwhile, Shell Russia's website said that the loyalty program will end on May 20. "It is no longer possible to accumulate points under the loyalty program, and you need to spend them before May 20," it said. Earlier, a source in Shell told the Russian news agency that Lukoil will rebrand the purchased gas stations within a year after the completion of the deal.

Notably, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-fledged military operation against Ukraine, several nations and popular brands imposed stringent sanctions on Moscow. Companies like Apple, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Netflix, Walt Disney and several others have already stopped their operations in Russia.

McDonald’s to sell its Russian business

On Monday, McDonald’s said it has started the process of selling its Russian business, making it the latest major Western corporation to exit Russia. It has nearly 850 restaurants and 62,000 employees in Russia. The fast-food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

