UK Billionaire Richard Branson Meets Zelenskyy, Vows Support To Rebuild Ukraine Post War

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues despite immense pressures and warnings from the West to Moscow, the founder of Virgin Group and UK billionaire Richard Branson visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. During his visit to the war-torn nation, he inspected the situation in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel -- the areas which have sustained significant damage by Russian troops. According to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's Office, the British entrepreneur said that he had come to take a closer look at the situation in Ukraine and to discuss how much international business can help to reconstruct the nation post war.

"We came to see what we can do to help in this difficult time. Today we saw Kyiv and surrounding cities. We visited Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel," said Richard Branson.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, who had a meeting with the billionaire at the President's Palace, expressed his gratitude for visiting his country at the time of the war. The Ukrainian head informed the guest that what he saw in the settlements was only a small part of the crimes that Russia had committed in Ukraine since the onset of the so-called "special military operation". The UK's billionaire asserted that he constantly supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the introduction of the toughest sanctions against Russia.

After an invitation from @ZelenskyyUa, I travelled to Kyiv to meet with the President, Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba and a group of Ukrainian business leaders. I also visited some of the sites of Russian attacks since Putin’s appalling invasion began https://t.co/f2Ccgf9BkS pic.twitter.com/W9RAFBAyyT — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 29, 2022

My main purpose in going to Kyiv was to meet and listen to Ukrainians, to understand their fears and concerns and also to learn what business, in partnership with civil society and governments, can do to support Ukraine most effectively https://t.co/f2Ccgf9BkS pic.twitter.com/gwhYGjxbLA — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 29, 2022

Branson says Putin's attacks on Ukraine part of 'deliberate strategy' to spread fear

While visiting the ruins of a burned-out kindergarten in Kyiv, Branson emphasised that these kinds of attacks were not "unintended and arbitrary" and noted this was a part of a "deliberate strategy" to spread fear and terror among Ukraine’s civilian population. "I hope the Russian perpetrators of these shocking acts will be held to account," he added. During the meeting, the duo also discussed energy efficiency projects and prospects for cooperation in the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine. Later, he also visited Gostomel Airport, where the world’s largest transport plane Antonov AN-225 was parked at the time of the attack. He noted that the magnificent six-engine aircraft was destroyed in the battle for control of the airport.

Branson impressed with Ukrainians' optimism at the time of war

I remain hopeful that Ukraine and its people will prevail and win this war, taking control of their territory, their sovereignty and their future path. But more than ever, all of us have to stand together and confront the threat Ukraine and the world face https://t.co/f2Ccgf9BkS pic.twitter.com/qeGl3mQ6Ku — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 29, 2022

The founder of Virgin Group noted that he was impressed with the optimism of Ukrainians and the fact that even in such difficult moments they think about rebuilding the country. "The brave people of Kyiv are doing much to maintain some form of normal routine in their day-to-day lives, despite the horrors they’ve had to endure over the last four months. I went into a coffee shop and spoke to people we met on the streets trying to get on with their daily lives – a stark contrast to the early weeks of the war, and the horrific conditions in Eastern Ukraine," according to the statement released by the Virgin group. "I have nothing but admiration for Ukrainians’ resilience and spirit, knowing that many of them have lost loved ones, friends, and neighbours to this unprovoked Russian aggression. We mourn those who have been killed, but the emotional toll on the living must be immense," added the statement.

Image: President of Ukraine