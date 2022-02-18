UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian-backed separatists shelled a nursery school in Ukraine's Donbas region as a "false-flag operation" to destabilise the Ukrainian government. Multiple shelling incidents were reported across the frontline in eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning (February 17), according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). At least three people were injured in the attack in Stanytsia Luhanska city, that ripped a hole through the wall of a nursery school. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of carrying out provocative shelling.

"A kindergarten was bombarded in Ukraine as part of a false-flag operation intended to denigrate Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action. We are quite concerned that we will see more of this in the coming days," the UK Prime Minister said while speaking on a visit to RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire, The Guardian reported. Notably, a "false-flag" incident is one in which the source of the incident is disguised, usually to provoke retaliation. Prime Minister Johnson stated that he is set to visit Munich this weekend for the European Security Conference to discuss efforts to unify the West.

UK ready to impose sanctions on Russia in case of Ukrainian invasion: PM Johnson

The UK Prime Minister also warned that Britain was ready to impose tough sanctions on Russia if it tries to invade Ukraine. "There is still time for Putin's regime to reverse course. There is still time to avoid a disaster; a catastrophic for Russia, Ukraine, and for the rest of the globe," PM Johnson stated, as per The Guardian. Meanwhile, the shelling in Donbas has been closely monitored by Western security authorities, who believe it is the type of provocation that could escalate. They also emphasised that gunfights across the line of control in eastern Ukraine have increased.

Russia resorts to conducting false-flag operations: NATO chief

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, has previously stated that shelling across the border indicated Russia was conducting "false-flag operations," though he did not mention the nursery shelling. Tensions along the eastern European border skyrocketed as Russian-backed separatist forces launched artillery attacks across the frontlines, striking a nursery school. Due to the severity of the incident, the property was filled with shattered glass, and teachers and security guards were left with concussions, The Guardian reported.

Image: AP