UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to visit Saudi Arabia to persuade authorities for an increase in oil output to replace supplies from Russia. However, MPs have expressed concern for his upcoming trip to Riyadh after 81 people were executed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 12 March. Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Riyadh this week as he plans to hold talks over increasing oil supply to the UK.

The UK government had intended to release a new plan on ending dependence on Russian oil and gas, including nuclear power plants and increased use of North Sea fossil fuels, as per the inews report. However, the dossier will not be published until next week as the officials continue to work on the details, inews reported citing No 10. Crispin Blunt, a backbench Conservative MP, raised an urgent question in the House of Commons and insisted that Saudi Arabia's action projected "a new low for human rights and criminal justice, The Guardian reported. Blunt stressed that the mass execution of 81 people came a week after the crown prince had vowed to modernise their justice system.

Julian Lewis urges govt to be sure about replacing Russian oil with Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democratic home affairs spokesperson asserted that if UK Prime Minister travels to Saudi Arabia in the next few days, they will be indicating a "clear signal" that they are not bothered about the execution of people. Julian Lewis, the chair of the Commons intelligence and security committee urged the UK government to think properly before replacing energy from Russia with oil from Saudi Arabia and insisted that they need to be sure that the decision would not lead to relying on "another unreliable and sometimes hostile regime," as per The Guardian.

MP Nadia Whittome calls for cancelling trip

Labour Party MP Nadia Whittome pointed out that the UK had licensed £2bn in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and called on Johnson to end those sales and cancel the trip, as per The Guardian. Caroline Lucas, Member of Parliament for Brighton Pavilion stressed the government needs to see the “contradiction” in moving to Saudi Arabia for oil as they execute their own citizens. Furthermore, Johnson's official spokesperson stated that the UK opposes the death penalty and they voice human rights issues with other countries including Saudi Arabia and they will raise the issue of Saturday's execution with the Saudi government. It is to mention here that Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, on 9 March, announced the decision about phasing out of imports of Russian oil in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP