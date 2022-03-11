UK: 'Call Of Duty' Obsession Encourages Teenager To Join Ukrainian Forces To Fight Russia

The gaming world has engrossed teenagers more than other things around. Virtual shootouts, guns and tankers, and war fields have convinced the teen players that they do not require any mandatory profile to join an army. A 19-year-old is supposed to be a good warfighter only in a virtual world but what if they go for a real war?

A British teen signs up with the forces in Ukraine to fight the invading Russian army. A British boy named Jamie fearlessly went to the war zone with the help of a London- based organization that was looking for people to help Ukraine in the middle of the crisis.

The teenager allegedly had a great obsession with the virtual game 'Call of Duty', which substantially made him more confident about joining the military forces. His mother, who prefers to stay anonymous, told ITV News that her son does not have any military training and had never even shot a rifle once in his life. She said that he had briefly attended a year of Army Cadets while in school but that's just it. Jamie's only link to the war field is playing a video game called Call Of Duty, despite being so obsessed with the army.

How did Jamie manage to join forces?

Undoubtedly teenagers have more courage when it comes to their country but this incident has just blown away all the dilemmas. Jamie contacted a London-based organization to help Ukraine fight Russia. However, to much of the shock of everyone, the boy also filled out the form, with the caveat that he should only book himself if he had military, medical, rescue, firefighting, or mechanical experience and booked his Poland's neighbor airfare. His mother, as per the media outlet, was still in shock that her son was able to leave a country for the first time, all alone.

Although, it was believed by the teenager's family that he was probably influenced by media attention and what he watched over the internet. ITV informed that this courageous boy was able to join the forces and also he informed his family about his well-being over there.

