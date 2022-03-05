UK Calls Off Pak NSA Yusuf's Visit Reportedly Due To Islamabad's Stance On Ukraine War

In a big embarrassment for Pakistan, the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, March 5, unilaterally called off Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf's visit to London. While Moeed Yusuf’s visit to the UK next week has been cancelled by the British government without assigning a reason, reports have claimed that the decision follows the strained ties between Pakistan and the West amid the former's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The NSA was scheduled to visit the UK next week. The visit was called off owing to Pakistan’s policy towards the standoff between Russia and Ukraine", The News International reported.

Was Pakistan Govt's response to EU a trigger point?

It is speculated that the decision has been taken by Britain following the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government’s response to the joint press release by the Islamabad-based heads of missions of the European Union countries, along with Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The release had urged Pakistan to join EU countries in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and voice support for 'upholding the UN Charter and the founding principles of international law in Ukraine'. The release was not welcomed in Pakistan, with the country dubbing it as 'undiplomatic and unacceptable'.

In a media interaction on Friday, Asim Iftikhar, spokesman for the Foreign Office asserted that while the country had taken note of the joint statement issued by a group of EU envoys, "this was not the way diplomacy should be practised." On being asked whether UK's response to the NSA visit was due to Pakistan's statement on the EU joint release, the spokesperson denied the plausible link.

“We expressed concern over the statement because as I said that is not the way diplomacy should be practised, and I think they have realised,” Iftikhar was quoted by The News International.

With Russia launching its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had landed in Moscow openly vocalising his excitement. "What a time I have come, so much excitement", Khan remarked, his response drawing massive flak. Later, he was also snubbed by the Russian side which cut short his visit.