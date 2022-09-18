UK CDS Says Putin's Problems Mounting As Russia's Military Objectives 'failing' In Ukraine

The UK's Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) has claimed that Russia is failing on all its military objectives as war in Ukraine rages on. In an interview with the BBC, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said that Russia’s problems are "mounting" as Kremlin head Valdimir Putin is “failing on all of his military strategic objectives”. Furthermore, Radakin predicts that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to “grind on for a long time”.

During the interview, the UK’s CDS pointed out that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is a strategic error on President Putin’s part, stressing that “strategic errors lead to strategic consequences.” He further claimed that despite Russia’s bid to weaken the presence of NATO in the region, now even Sweden and Finland are willing to join the alliance.

Russia facing setbacks on the frontline: UK Intelligence Report

In the latest Defence Intelligence, the UK's Ministry of Defence on the current status of the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

In a tweet shared by the official handle of the UK's Ministry of Defence, Russia was accused of having “increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect.” According to the intelligence input, the Russian military’s actions included strikes against a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih and the electricity grids across the battlegrounds.

The UK intelligence report further stated that Russia is likely to extend the locations under its crosshairs in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian troops, civil resistance and the government.

Previously, Russia had confirmed through its MoD that it had withdrawn its forces from the key towns of Izyum and Kupiansk, admitting that the retreat would allow Russian troops to "regroup". Kupiansk had served as an important supply hub for the Russian forces amid the ongoing conflict. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense also confirmed the retreat of troops from the town of Balakliya, in an attempt to "bolster efforts" on the Donetsk front.

Ukraine had launched a lightning counter-offensive on 29 August in the country's northeast that saw surprising territorial gains against the Russian forces occupying the regions.