The UK has exhibited grave concern and anguish over the death of a Briton who died in captivity in the Donetsk People’s Republic on Sunday. Subsequently, on Friday, the British government summoned the Russian ambassador in London, Andrey Keli, and demanded an explanation over the tragic death of a UK national. Reacting to the incident, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine and added, "Russia must bear the full responsibility for this."

According to Daria Morozova, the human rights ombudswoman for the Moscow-backed separatist leadership in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Paul Urey, 45, was detained by the separatist authorities in April along with another British man, Dylan Healy. The duo got arrested when they were helping Ukrainians in the evacuation process since the onset of the brutal Russian aggression. Both were detained in April at a checkpoint near Zaporizhzhia, some 470 kilometres southeast of Kyiv. The Presidium Network aid charity-- a UK non-profit that provides support to communities in crisis to manage humanitarian issues -- said they informed the family members of the deceased and other formalities are currently underway.

Separatist authorities ignored Paul Urey's basic medical requirements

Meanwhile, Presidium Network co-founder Dominik Byrne, said Urey had diabetes and needed a regular supply of insulin and accused separatist authorities of ignoring the medical requirements of the British aid worker. "It’s obvious that his welfare was not looked after. The Russian authorities and the Donetsk People’s Republic knew he had need of insulin but all the way through this the Red Cross has denied welfare access to him and has never been able to verify his actual conditions in prison," said Byrne. He further said that multiple agencies including the UK government and Red Cross had been involved in the release of Urey, "but all went in vain". Byrne appealed to the Russian authorities to hand over his body to the family members in the UK and added, "We really feel that is of utmost importance and the least they can do at this stage."

With inputs from AP

Image: AP