UK Claims Anti-Russian Sentiments In Occupied Regions Of Ukraine Very High

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its 138th day, with soldiers of the ex-Soviet war-hit state continuously fighting against Kremlin troops, the United Kingdom's intelligence report has claimed that the Russian attackers are likely to gain control over several small towns in the Donbas region, including Siversk and Dolyna on the approaches to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. In addition to this, the Slovyansk and Kramatorsk regions are likely to remain Russia's prior objective during this operation, the statement said.

Also, the UK MoD underscored that the anti-Russian sentiments in the occupied region are leading to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted. Notably, on July 11, 2022, a Russian-appointed administration in Velykyy Burluk confirmed that one of its mayors was killed by a car bombing. The UK MoD mentioned saying that the targeting of Russian officials is likely to escalate, which will increase the pressure on the already reduced military and security formations of Moscow.

Anti-Russian sentiments in occupied region high: UK MoD

"In the Donbas, Russian forces will likely focus on taking several small towns during the coming week, including Siversk and Dolyna on the approaches to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk." "The urban areas of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk likely remain the principal objectives for this phase of the operation," the statement read.

"Russia continues to seek to undermine the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state and consolidate its own governance and administrative control over occupied parts of Ukraine." "Recently this has included an initiative to twin Russian and Ukrainian cities and regions to develop post-conflict administrations and a decree to make it easier for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship," it further added.

Russian official confirms one of its mayors killed in a car bombing

"Anti-Russian sentiment in occupied Ukraine is leading to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted. The Russian-appointed administration in Velykyy Burluk acknowledged that one of its mayors was killed on July 11, 2022, by a car bombing. The targeting of officials is likely to escalate, exacerbating the already significant challenges facing the Russian occupiers and potentially increasing the pressure on the already reduced military and security formations, "the UK MoD stated."

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 37,500 Russian soldiers killed by Ukrainian forces since Feb 24, says Kyiv

With the ongoing conflict intensifying daily, leading to more and more war casualties and destruction, Ukraine has claimed that its armed forces have managed to kill a total of 37,570 troops, including 217 planes and 1649 tanks, which have been damaged. In its official statement, the Ukraine MoD has also announced that 188 helicopters belonging to Russia, along with 3832 APV, 15 boats, 839 artillery systems, and 678 UAVs, have been completely damaged by Ukrainian forces.

