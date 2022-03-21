Amid the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, UK Defence Intelligence in their latest update informed that intense warfare persists in the north of Kyiv. According to the Britain Defence Ministry, Russia's military objective continues to remain on Kyiv. The update by the UK Defence Ministry comes as the Russian offensive in Ukraine entered the 26th consecutive day on Monday.

According to the UK Defence Intelligence update released on Twitter, the Russian armed forces approaching Kyiv from the north-east continues to remain stalled. Russian forces continue to focus on Kyiv even though they have not been able to succeed in it. The UK Defence Ministry further added, "They are likely to prioritise attempting to encircling the city over the coming weeks." Furthermore, Russian troops advancing from the Hostomel direction to the north-west has been "repulsed" by the fierce response of Ukrainian armed forces. The UK Defence Intelligence in its latest update claimed that Russian armed troops are more than 25 kilometres away from Kyiv's centre.

"Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks," UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 March 2022



Shopping mall in Kyiv hit by shelling

As the Russian military aggression in Ukraine continues for the 26th day, a mall was reportedly struck by shelling in Kyiv on Sunday, 20 March, The Kyiv Independent reported. Four people have died in the attack, as per the Kyiv Independent report. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko has claimed that rescuers were making efforts to control the fire which has been reported on several floors of the mall and a parking lot in Kyiv.

Ukraine claims about 15000 Russian troops lost their lives

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Monday, 21 March, claimed that about 15000 Russian troops have been killed in the attack since the onset of the Russian invasion on February 24. According to the ministry, 45 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 1535 combat armoured machines and 498 tanks of Russia have been destroyed. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has 240 artillery systems, 97 aircraft, 969 vehicles and 121 helicopters in the military offensive against Ukraine. In addition, three vessels, 13 special equipments and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia have been destroyed in the military offensive.

