UK Claims Hundreds Including Civilians & Ukrainian Forces Sheltered In Azot Chemical Plant

The British Defence Ministry claimed that Russian armed forces have taken control over most of the Severodonetsk region after heavy fighting which lasted for more than a month. In their latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the UK MoD said that elements of Ukrainian armed forces and hundreds of civilians have taken shelter in underground bunkers in the Azot Chemical Plant in the industrial zone of Severodonetsk. The daily assessment report of the British Defence Ministry comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which entered its 112th day.

"Elements of Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with several hundred civilians, are sheltering in underground bunkers in the Azot Chemical Plant, in the city’s industrial zone," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The UK Defence Ministry said that Russian armed forces will continue to remain in and around Azot while Ukrainian troops "can survive underground." It further stated that Russian forces will temporarily not be able to re-task these units for missions in other places. The intelligence update emphasised that Russia's war-fare tactics which are dependent on heavy use of artillery have led to "extensive collateral damage" in Severodonetsk. "It is highly unlikely that Russia anticipated such robust opposition or such slow, attritional conflict during its original planning for the invasion," the update highlighted.

Ukrainian Governor claims over 500 civilians sheltering in Azot chemical plant

A regional Ukrainian official has said that Russian armed forces have taken control of about 80% of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, according to AP. In addition, the official claimed that Russian troops have destroyed all three bridges that are used to move out of the city. Serhiy Haidai, Governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said that mass evacuation of civilians from Severodonetsk is “simply not possible” due to the shelling and fighting in the city. Haidai said that Ukrainian troops have been pushed to the industrial area of Severodonetsk as Russian forces have been using "the scorched earth method and heavy artillery."

Russia announces humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Azot Plant

Serhiy Haidai further noted that around 12000 people remain in Severodonetsk, which prior to the war had a population of 100,000. Haidai claimed that more than 500 civilians have taken shelter in the Azot chemical plant and the Russian troops continue to strike it. Meanwhile, a Russia announced that a humanitarian corridor will be opened on Wednesday, 15 June, to evacuate civilians from the Azot plant, as per the AP report. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Management Center, said that the evacuated people will be taken to Svatovo. He informed that the decision of opening a humanitarian corridor was taken after Ukraine requested for the same.

