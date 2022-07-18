UK Claims Military Firm Hiring Convicts, Formerly Blacklisted People For Russia In Ukraine

Russia has exploited a private military company, Wagner, to reinforce its frontline forces and reduce casualties as well as a shortage in personnel, UK Defence Ministry stated in its report recently. The British intelligence stated that Wagner has been deploying convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals to strengthen the forces of Russia. In addition, Wagner has been providing "limited training" to the recruits who have been deployed in the war-torn nation. The latest intelligence update of the UK Defence Ministry comes as the war continues unabated between Russia and Ukraine.

It further stated that "lowering recruitment standards" will affect the future operative effectiveness of the group and decrease its value in the Russian armed forces. According to Britain, Wanger has played a "central role" in recent fighting which took place in capturing Popasna and Lysychansk. The British intelligence revealed that the Wagner group has faced "heavy casualties" due to the conflict in Ukraine. The UK MoD noted that the Wagner chief, Yevgeniy Prigozhin has been made the "Hero" of Russia for the company's performance in Luhansk oblast. The British intelligence underscored that Russia has started replacing senior Russian military commanders and stressed that it could increase grievances between Moscow's troops and Wagner. Furthermore, the UK Defence Ministry added, "It is also likely to impact negatively on Russian military morale." Notably, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that Kremlin has lost close to 38,400 soldiers since the onset of the military conflict.

"Wagner are lowering recruitment standards, hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals. Very limited training is made available to new recruits. This will likely impact highly on the future operational effectiveness of the group and will reduce its value as a prop to the regular Russian forces," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 July 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FLMyNFy4J2



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/F4p4UkX1KT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 18, 2022

Russian Defence Minister orders forces to 'intensify' actions

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered troops of Moscow to "intensify" the actions in operational areas. Shoigu instructed the Russian forces to stop Ukrainian troops from launching rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and people in Donbass and other regions, according to AP. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on people to not fall for Russia's attempts to scare them and stressed that they were trying to divide the Ukrainian society. Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia has used more than 3000 cruise missiles against Ukraine. In his late-night video address on 17 July, Zelenskyy called it "impossible" to count the number of artillery and other projectiles fired by Russian forces against Ukraine. Zelenskyy in his address further said, "It is definitely possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice. Each of the collaborators. All those responsible for terror."

With inputs from AP