UK Claims Rigged Referendums Part Of Russia's Invasion Plan In Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence, in the latest update on the Russia-Ukraine war, stated that Russia's invasion strategy of Ukraine included rigged referendums in the region where the administration was installed by Russia. It also stated that these administrations might request the Russian Federation to accept Kherson as part of its territory and that the use of manipulated referendums to place the majority of Ukraine's regions under long-term pro-Russian administration was a key factor in Russia's original invasion plan. However, the UK also says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a failure as it has only managed to install a pro-Russian leadership in Kherson.

UK Defence Intelligence also said, "The fact that Russia has only succeeded in imposing a pro-Russian local leadership in Kherson highlights the failure of Russia’s invasion to make progress towards its political objectives in Ukraine."

Results of referendum in Kherson will most likely be manipulated

The UK Defence Intelligence claims that if Russia holds an accession referendum in Kherson, the results will most likely be manipulated, which will reflect a clear majority in favour of leaving Ukraine. It continued by stating that despite this, the residents of Kherson are likely to continue to demonstrate against the Russian occupation of their city. Ukraine, on the other hand, has vowed to recapture all the territories which have been in control of Russia.

Earlier, the UK had announced that Russia has failed to make significant progress in eastern Ukraine despite deploying forces in the region. It stated that Russia is investing a lot of effort into the area near Izium and Severodonetsk in order to break through to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The UK Defence Ministry stated that the purpose is to encircle Ukrainian forces in the area and isolate them from support from units in the west of the nation.

The UK has said that Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted a Russian river crossing effort in the Donbass region as, during the passage of the Siverskyi Donets river in the western portion of Severodonetsk, Russia lost considerable armoured manoeuvre units of at least one Battalion Tactical Group.

In the meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss underlined the importance of providing more weapons to Ukraine in order to maintain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin during the annual summit of the G7 member states. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continuously asked for more weapons from Western countries.

