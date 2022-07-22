UK Claims Russia Facing Critical Shortage Of Missiles As It Pushes On Kramatorsk & Siversk

Russia, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, is suffering from a "critical shortage" of ground-attack missiles as it pushes on Kramatorsk and Siversk amidst the ongoing military offensive. On July 22, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that in the Donbass region, Ukrainian troops continue to rebuff Russian attempts to attack the Vuhlehirsk power plant.

The UK ministry's latest update went on to note that Russian artillery is still focusing on locations near Kramatorsk and Siversk. Due to acute shortages of dedicated ground-attack missiles, Russia has increased its employment of air defence missiles in secondary ground attack mode, according to the report.

The UK Defence Ministry also revealed that Russia has most certainly placed S-300 and S-400 strategic air defence systems, which are intended to shoot down planes and missiles at great ranges, close to Ukraine from the beginning of the invasion. These weapons comprise small warheads that are designed to attack aircrafts, according to the update.

UK MoD further said, "They could pose a significant threat against troops in the open and light buildings but are unlikely to penetrate hardened structures. There is a high chance of these weapons missing their intended targets and causing civilian casualties because the missiles they are not optimised for this role, and their crews will have little training for such missions."

Moreover, despite firing a torrent of artillery and rocket fire across the front lines, Russian forces have made no progress on the ground in Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian military. The battle looks to be most intense in the eastern part of Ukraine, directly to the west of Lysychansk, which fell to the Russians earlier this month, and south of Bakhmut, where repeated Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian fortifications have delivered only a few kilometres of territory.

Ukrainian army continues to defend a pocket of territory 30 kilometres (about 20 miles) long near Bakhmut. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians blasted a dozen communities south and east of Bakhmut and launched an airstrike near Striapivka, east of the city, on July 22. According to the General Staff, more artillery fire was launched north of the neighbouring city of Sloviansk.

