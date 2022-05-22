UK Claims Russia Likely Deployed BMP-T Terminator Tank In Ukraine's Severodonetsk

Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry released its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in Ukraine on May 22. The United Kingdom Defence Ministry has said that Russia has likely deployed an operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles in Severodonetsk. It further stated that the presence of the BMP-T Terminator tank indicates that the Central Grouping of Forces (CGF) has been deployed in the military offensive.

"Russia’s only operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles has likely been deployed to the Severodonetsk axis of the Donbas offensive," the UK Defence Ministry said in the intelligence update.

According to the UK intelligence update, the Central Grouping of Forces of Russia has previously suffered heavy losses when it did not succeed in breaking through to eastern Kyiv in the first phase of the military offensive in Ukraine. The Britain Defence Ministry noted that Russia has developed the Terminator after they identified the need to protect the main battle tanks it had deployed during the Afghan and Chechen wars. The ministry stated that Severodonetsk remains one of the immediate tactical priorities of Russia. The UK Defence Ministry noted that the deployment of ten terminators indicates that "they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the campaign."

UK donated over 11 million items of medical supplies to Ukraine

It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the UK government has been imposing sanctions against Moscow and offering humanitarian, economic and defence assistance to Ukraine. The Britain government on Friday, May 20, announced that they have so far donated more than 11 million items of medical supplies to Ukraine. According to the statement released by the UK Health Department, the fourth tranche of aid carrying 4.2 million doses of medicines, including painkillers and antibiotics left Britain during the last week. Furthermore, 1.5 million items of other supplies, including PPE and respirators have been sent to Ukraine.

The Britain government in the statement said that the latest supplies of medical aid have been sent in direct response to a request from the Ukrainian government. According to the UK, nearly 16 million people are reported to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. In the statement, the UK's Health Department said that they will be sending NHS ambulances in the coming weeks to strengthen life-saving efforts in Ukraine. UK Defence Secretary Liz Truss, in the statement, said, "The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends. As the medical emergency inflicted by Russia escalates, we have responded with life-saving medical supplies where they are needed most."

