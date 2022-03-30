As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 35, the Britain Defence Ministry has released its latest intelligence update on the situation in the war-torn nation. In its latest defence intelligence update, the United Kingdom defence ministry has claimed that Russian armed forces continue to suffer "heavy losses" and have been forced to move back to Belarus. After returning to Belarus, the Russian armed forces continued to "reorganise" and "resupply." According to the UK Defence Ministry, the action has put pressure on Russia's logistics and indicates the problems faced by the Russian side in reorganising their military units.

"Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and resupply," the UK Defence Ministry informed in the latest update. "Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganising its units in forward areas within Ukraine," the UK Defence Ministry added.

According to the UK Defence Ministry's latest intelligence update released on Twitter, the Russian armed forces will likely continue using artillery and missile strikes for its reduced ground activity. The UK defence ministry called Russia's statement about the focus of military operation being in Donetsk and Luhansk "likely a tacit admission" as it continues to struggle in sustaining "more than one significant axis of advance." It is to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the second month. Following Moscow's military attack on Kyiv, the UK government condemned Russia's action and called it an "unprovoked and premeditated invasion of Ukraine." The UK and its allies continue to extend support to Ukraine and the Boris Johnson-led government is providing economic, humanitarian and defensive military assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the UK government has imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 30 March 2022



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/202UH5Uz8t — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 30, 2022

Ukrainian President discusses boosting sanctions against Russia with UK PM

Earlier on March 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that he is in constant touch with UK PM Boris Johnson. Zelenskyy stated that he and Johnson discussed boosting sanctions imposed against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about bolstering defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. During the telephonic conversation, both sides discussed the humanitarian situation of cities which have been blocked in Ukraine. Zelenskyy shared details regarding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine with UK PM Boris Johnson.

I’m in constant contact with @BorisJohnson. Talked about critical humanitarian situation in the blocked cities, shared information about the peace talks. Discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022

