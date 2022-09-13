One of Russia's "most prestigious" armed forces has been "severely degraded," UK Defence Ministry said in the report. The British Defence Ministry, in the latest intelligence update, said that 1st Guards Tank Army and other Western Military District (WEMD) formations have been "severely degraded." It underscored that the Russian force designed to counter North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will "likely take years" to rebuild this capability. The intelligence update has been issued by the British Defence Ministry amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for over 200 days.

"With 1 GTA and other WEMD formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability," the UK Defence Ministry said in the intelligence update.

The British Defence Ministry in the update further said, "1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counter-attacks in the case of a war with NATO." The elements of the Russian armed forces pulled out from the Kharkiv region last week were from the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA). According to UK Defence Ministry, 1 GTA suffered heavy casualties in the initial phase of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. It further stated that 1 GTA was not fully reconstituted before Ukraine started its counteroffensive in Kharkiv. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine has stated that Russia has lost 53,300 soldiers since the onset of the military conflict.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed over 6000 square kms: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's armed forces have reclaimed more than 6000 square kilometres of their territory from Russian troops in the east and south from the beginning of September. In his nightly video address on September 12, the leader accused Russian forces of targeting the energy infrastructure of Ukraine leaving hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians without electricity. He said that Russian missiles have been targeting houses, schools, and hospitals and stressed that these buildings have no connection with armed forces infrastructure of Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has been targeting these objects in response to its defeat of forces in Kharkiv as they have not been able to do anything against Ukrainian forces.