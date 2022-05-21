UK Claims Ukrainian Air Defence Missile Systems Averting Major Russian Attacks

The British Defence Ministry, in its daily intelligence report, claimed that the Ukrainian air defence missile systems have been repulsing Russian air attacks. According to the update published on Saturday, the crewed Russian aircraft continue to avoid conducting attacks over Ukrainian territory, likely because of the threat from intact Ukrainian air defence missiles systems. Further, it noted that the Russian forces attempted to implement the concept of coordinated employment of high-precision attacks, known as "Reconnaissance Strike" on Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/SJzZ5pcVoe



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bW5sc8zQbE — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 21, 2022

The intelligence report claimed that the same method was used by the Russian forces in Syria. In ‘Reconnaissance Strike’, the aggressor uses reconnaissance UAVs to identify targets to be struck by combat jets or artillery. The report stressed that the Russian forces may face a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance UAVs due to the sanctions imposed by the West and European Union. It noted the sanctions hampered Moscow's domestic manufacturing capacity, resulting in the shortage of UAVs.

"If Russia continues to lose UAVs at its current rate, Russian forces' intelligence, surveillance and, reconnaissance capability will be further degraded, negatively impacting operational effectiveness," the UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces repulse 11 enemy attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Earlier today (May 21), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in its daily "operation update", informed that Zelenskyy's forces repulsed at least eleven attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk region in the past 24 hours. According to the data proferred by the Ukraine Armed forces, at least eight enemy tanks, three artillery systems, ten armoured personnel vehicles, three special armoured vehicles, and six vehicles were destroyed during the attack. "Air Defense units of the Air Force hit two operational-tactical-level BPLAs, while Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed one BPLA, a winged missile and struck one yet unidentified type target (probably a helicopter)," it added.

Moreover, the Russian forces attacked the town of Malyn, resulting in the destruction of more than 100 residential buildings on Friday. While addressing a Facebook live, Malyn Mayor Oleksandr Sytailo confirmed the reports of heavy damage to the residential areas. However, he added no civilian casualties were reported.

(Image: AP)