UK Conducted Discreet Meetings With Russia To Maintain 'open Dialogue' Amid War: Report

Officials of the United Kingdom and Russia sat down for a series of discreet discussions over the course of several months amid the ongoing conflict of the latter with Ukraine. According to a bombshell report by British outlet The i, the secret talks touched upon matters of nuclear safety and grain deals.

The talks are said to have been held over the last 18 months. They were conducted in a range of locations including New York and Vienna. From global security to the war's impact on an international level, the meetings were part of high-level diplomatic efforts.

UK officials confirm explosive report

However, London ruled out pursuing peace talks or discussing a peace plan during the sessions. According to a top British diplomat who attended some of the meetings, the UK has been "keeping in contact and we feel it’s crucial to maintain an open dialogue during the war in Ukraine."

"We are in no way divvying up parts of the country or making peace agreements on anyone’s behalf, but it’s vitally important to keep that line of contact open," the envoy clarified on the condition of anonymity. A spokesperson from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also corroborated the report, confirming that the meetings with representatives of the Kremlin did, in fact, take place.

However, according to the spokesperson, they were organised only when "absolutely necessary". Furthermore, the unidentified spokesperson denied speculations that the discussions focused on negotiating the end of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, describing the claims as "neither credible nor accurate".

Meanwhile, British authorities apprehended five Bulgarian nationals suspected of performing espionage in the UK for the Russian security services. They were charged with "conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state."