UK Defence Chief Says, Russia Faces ‘critical Shortage’ Of Artillery Shells

According to the UK defence chief, Russia has been facing a “critical shortage” of artillery shells and as a result, Moscow’s ability to conduct ground operations in Ukraine has been “rapidly diminishing”. The UK defence chief, Adm Sir Tony Radakin addressed an audience at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank on Wednesday that Moscow had only planned for a short period to subjugate Ukraine but instead found itself embroiled in a conflict that has lasted nearly 10 months, reported the Guardian.

While talking about the Russia Ukraine war at RUSI think tank, the UK defence chief, Adm Sir Tony Radakin said, “So, let me tell Putin tonight what his own generals and ministers are probably afraid to say, “Russia faces a critical shortage of artillery munitions. This means that their ability to conduct successful offensive ground operations is rapidly diminishing."

Further, he added that there is no mystery that Russia's President, Putin had planned for a thirty-day war which has now reached 300 days (approx) of continuous firing.

While talking about the current status of the Russian arms and ammunition, the UK chief defence said, "The cupboard is bare. Morally, conceptually and physically, Putin’s forces are running low," reported The Guardian.

Moscow did not plan for Russia Ukraine war

Similar statements about the stockpiles of Russia have been released by the western and Ukrainian leaders and officials who have been keeping a count of missiles fired against the known stockpiles and some say that Russia has been producing fresh ammunition as the Russia Ukraine war continues, reported The Guardian. Earlier this month, a senior adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak said that he had believe Moscow had enough cruise missiles for “two or three” more mass strikes against Ukraine, and its first batch of Geran-2 (Russian-modified Iranian drone) has been running out.

Last week the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said half the energy network had been destroyed by continuous missile attacks that began on October 10 and have stretched the grid to its limit. Russia has begun the war with nine hundred Iskander missiles and was down to 119 at the end of November after using 829 and producing 48 despite economic sanctions, estimated by Ukraine, as per the blog posted on visit Ukraine today.