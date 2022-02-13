UK Defence Min Compares Russia-Ukraine To WW-II Appeasement; Officials Defend Diplomacy

The British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Saturday stirred a controversy after he compared Western diplomatic efforts with the authoritarian Russian leader Vladimir Putin with “appeasement of Nazi Germany ahead of World War II.” Speaking to Sunday Times after his Moscow visit where he held a dialogue with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, Wallace said, “It may be that he [Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home, but there is a ‘whiff of Munich’ in the air from some in the West.”

The British defence secretary was referring to the German annexation of the Sudetenland, the part of Czechoslovakia in 1938, and invasion of the nearby territories under Hitler’s ‘one nation’ policy, and had overall failed to stop World War II.

UK officials who called out at the Defence Secretary’s comments as ‘made in the bad light’ stressed that there’s still a “hope of a diplomatic outcome.” While some ministers, like the Northern Ireland (NI) Secretary Brandon Lewis, defended the remarks in televised statements. In an interview with his host Trevor Phillips on Sunday, NI Secretary iterated that UK’s Defence Secretary “was outlining that in the run-up to World War Two, there was lots of diplomatic work, people thought that was ‘progressive’ but of course, it turned out not to be.”

“I think what the Defence Secretary quite rightly was doing is drawing the comparison and being clear there’s a lot of diplomatic work going on; the Russian state is saying that it is not planning to invade but when you have 100,000, now 130,000, we estimate, troops on the border that would indicate there’s a possibility of an incursion,” Lewis told the British public.

'Realistic possibility that something more tragic will happen': NI minister on Russia

While the Northern Ireland minister and some of the UK officials acknowledged that there may be some “positive outcomes” to the multilateral dialogues with Russia’s Putin, they also insisted that there was a “realistic possibility that something more tragic could occur.” UK defence minister who had flown out to Moscow to push for the diplomatic efforts to calm tensions had come back to express shock and concerns at the military build-up in Russia targeted at Ukraine.

“The worrying thing is that despite the massive amount of increased diplomacy, that military build-up has continued. It has not paused, it has continued,” he had told The Sunday Times. Putin has aimed close to 1,75,000 Russian troops and heavy firepower on the frontier with Ukraine, and the US President Joe Biden had warned, citing the country’s intelligence sources, that Russia will launch an offensive “very soon.” Washington immediately recalled the embassy staff and their families from Kyiv.

Image: AP