UK Defence Ministry Claims Russia Holds Positions In Kyiv, Shelling Continues In Chernihiv

Amid the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the Britain Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update on the situation in the war-torn nation. The UK Defence Ministry has claimed that the Russian armed forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv. It pointed out that they continue to hold their positions even after the withdrawal of the limited number of units.

"Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units. Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The UK Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence update on Twitter expected heavy fighting between the armed forces of Ukraine and Russia in the suburbs of the city in the coming days. According to the Britain Defence Ministry, Russian shelling and missile strikes continue in Chernihiv despite, the Russian statement about scaling down the military activity around Chernihiv and the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The ministry informed that heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continues in Mariupol. Furthermore, the UK Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence update revealed that the Ukrainian forces continue to control the centre of the city.

Despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around Chernihiv, significant Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued, " the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

More than 4 million people fled Ukraine: UNHCR

It is to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine started on February 24. Since then, deaths and destruction have been reported in Ukraine due to bombardments. According to the latest statistics released by UNHCR, more than 4 million people have left Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries to escape war since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. Following Russia's military action, the United Kingdom and its allies have imposed sanctions against Belarus and Russia. Furthermore, Boris Johnson-led government continues to support Ukraine by providing economic, defence and humanitarian assistance.

Ukraine claims around 17500 Russian troops killed since invasion began

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 36, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday, March 31, claimed that around 17500 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion started. According to the ministry, 311 artillery systems, 1735 combat armoured machines, 6614 tanks, 96 MLRS of Russia have been destroyed. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry further claimed that Russia has lost 83 unmanned aerial vehicles, 7 vessels including ships and boats, 1201 vehicles 135 aircraft, 22 special equipment, 75 fuel tanks as well as 4 mobile SRBM systems.

