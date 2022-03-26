As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the second month, the Putin-led Russia continues to attack Ukraine. Russia appears to be scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on consolidating control of eastern areas. Russian bombardments in urban areas of Ukraine including Kyiv and Kharkiv have created massive destruction. However, the UK has warned that for now, the bombardment of cities is likely to continue. The UK and its international partners ensured their support to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The Boris Johnson-led UK government is providing a range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military assistance to Ukraine, and is imposing additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/Gg53qkcevl



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/TLL9SLsPpY — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 26, 2022

The UK Ministry of Defence issued the latest update on Saturday stating that the long-range assault of Ukraine cities shows no sign of letting up - with more deaths and injuries inevitable. The Ministry of Defence tweeted Intelligence updates on its official Twitter handle. Addressing the updates, it mentioned that Russia would continue the use of firepower to limit its loss.

UK Defence Ministry’s latest analysis:

"Russia continues to besiege a number of major Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol," it tweeted," read the first highlight.

The second highlight was followed up as "Russian forces are proving reluctant to engage in large scale urban infantry operations, rather preferring to rely on the indiscriminate use of air and artillery bombardments in an attempt to demoralise defending forces."

The thread ended up with the last tweet stating, "It is likely Russia will continue to use its heavy firepower on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses, at the cost of further civilian casualties."

The Defence Ministry of the UK had confirmed that Russia would continue invasion despite the casualties caused to the civilians, while considering the statement "Ukraine has 'dealt powerful blows' to Russian forces" of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, despite issuing intelligence updates, the UK has also supported Ukraine by providing the necessary humanitarian, defensive assistance and the key materials. In light of this, the UK Ministry had also issued a statement addressing that it will ensure to provide all vital food supplies to the war-affected country.

Image: AP