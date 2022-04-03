UK Defence Ministry Says Russia Maintains Capability To 'attempt An Amphibious Landing'

Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update on Sunday, April 3. The UK Defence Ministry in its latest defence update stated that Russian naval forces continue to maintain a "distant blockade" of the Ukrainian coast in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The action of Russian armed forces has prevented Ukrainian resupply by sea.

Taking to Twitter, the UK Defence Ministry in the latest defence intelligence update revealed that Russia still has the capacity to make an amphibious landing. It further highlighted that such action by Russian troops could likely lead to "increasingly high risk" as the Ukrainian armed forces have received time for preparation. Furthermore, the UK Defence ministry in its update informed that mines that have been reported in the Black Sea pose a risk to maritime activity. Even though the presence of mines is not clear, however, their presence could be due to Russian naval activity in the region, according to the UK Defence Ministry. The Ministry added that the activity shows how the Russian military action against Ukraine has impacted the interests of civilians.

"Russian still retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare," the UK Defence ministry said in the update.

Russia unable to find and destroy air defence systems: UK

Furthermore, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Russian air activity was witnessed towards southeastern Ukraine during the last week. Ukraine continues to show resistance against Russian air and missile activities. According to the UK Defence Ministry, the Russian armed forces have been unable to find and destroy air defence systems and it has hindered their activity to have control over the air. The inability of Russian armed forces to gain control of the air has impacted the activity of their troops on the ground.

"Despite ongoing Russian efforts to diminish Ukrainian air defence capability, Ukraine continues to provide a significant challenge to Russian Air and Missile operations. As a result, Russian aircraft are still vulnerable to short and medium range air defence systems," the UK Defence Ministry said in the intelligence update.

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone call on April 2. During the phone-call, Johnson congratulated the Ukrainian troops for sending back Russian armed forces. He recognized the challenges faced by Ukrainian armed forces and the suffering faced by civilians of Ukraine due to the military offensive. He assured Ukraine of ramping up its military, economic and diplomatic support. He further stated UK will step up the sanctions to put economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine." Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called UK its "powerful ally" and stated that he discussed defensive support for Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Talked to @BorisJohnson again. The United Kingdom is our powerful ally. Discussed the defensive support for 🇺🇦, intensification of anti-Russian sanctions and post-war security guarantees. We look forward to the donors' conference for Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 2, 2022

This evening I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa. I congratulated his brave armed forces for pushing back Russia’s invading army, but recognise the huge challenges they face and terrible suffering being inflicted on Ukraine’s civilians. 1/2 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2022

