UK Defence Ministry Summons Russian Military Attaché, Seeks Immediate Stoppage Of War

Amid the incessant shelling by the Russian forces in Ukraine, the British Defence Ministry has summoned the Russian defence attache over the ongoing crisis for the second time on Monday. According to the Twitter post from the Ministry of Defence, the second Permanent Under-Secretary, Laurence Lee protested in the strongest terms against the persistent and unjustified acts of violence being committed against innocent civilians by Russian forces. The UK officer reminded the DA of Russia’s obligations under the Geneva Convention. Furthermore, a statement released by the UK Defence Ministry mentioned that Lee emphasised that schools, theatres and hospitals are not legitimate military targets and appealed to the Russian official to follow the international military protocols.

Furthermore, the British officials warned that the UK is collecting evidence of war crimes. Before concluding the in-person meeting, the British officer reiterated the UK’s demand for the Russian Federation to withdraw its forces with immediate effect.

Despite the ongoing war, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently expressed his desire to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Johnson has asked officials to examine the practicality and value of the trip. During the trip, Johnson was anticipating talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "'If you set aside the security concerns, which are considerable, the question is whether there is anything additional you could achieve by visiting in person, or whether it would just be a show of solidarity, and whether that is a sufficient goal in itself," Daily Mail quoted an official source as saying.

Russia and Ukraine holds peace talks

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Johnson discussed the UK's plan to amplify Ukraine's case at G7 and NATO meetings. The British Prime Minister stated in a tweet that he will be working to advance Ukraine's interests at NATO and G7 meetings this week. The UK PM also stressed that the UK will continue to increase military, economic, and diplomatic support to help bring this terrible conflict to an end. Besides, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia held peace talks virtually on Monday with high expectations to end the war. According to a report by the news agency TASS, the talks lasted an hour and a half, after which the discussion continued in the format of working groups. However, the report did not elaborate more details about the recent talks.

Image: Twitter/@DefenceHQ