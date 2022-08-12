UK Defence Secretary Says Russia Is Now 'unlikely To Ever Succeed' In Occupying Ukraine

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv shows no signs of subsiding, the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now 'unlikely' to succeed in occupying war-torn Ukraine. Further, Ben Wallace offered additional money and resources to the defence of the country in eastern Europe and declared that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "faltered" and was "starting to fail." These remarks came at the time when the defence minister addressed a news conference after the International Donors Conference. On Thursday, Wallace co-hosted the conference in Copenhagen where Denmark joined the UK in increasing funding to Ukraine, The Independent reported.

Despite the fact that fighting and casualties were still occurring, Wallace noted that Russia was beginning to fail in many areas." "They have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine," Ukrinform quoted him as saying.

Russian 'invasion has faltered': Ben Wallace

Wallace went on to say, “Their invasion has faltered and constantly been remodified to the extent they are really only focusing in parts of the south and in the east, a long, long way away from their three-day so-called special operation.” He added that three days have passed over 150 days, or about six months, and there have been quite serious losses of both equipment and, in fact, Russian personnel.

In addition to this, UK Defence Secretary highlighted, “President Putin will have gambled that come August, come a few months in, we will have all got bored of the conflict and the international community would have gone off in different directions. Well, today is proof of the opposite,” The Independent reported.

Referring to it, Wallace said they have concluded the conference with greater financial, training, and military aid commitments, all of which are intended to support Ukraine's victory, support its defence of its sovereignty, and ultimately, guarantee that President Putin's aspirations in the country fail as they should.

UK aid to Ukraine

As their own reserve inventories are depleting, Wallace said that allies would soon have to start importing weapons from other nations or putting orders in companies to enhance munitions supply to Ukraine. More armaments would be sent to Ukraine to assist in its defence against Russian aggression, the UK Ministry of Defence previously announced. This comprised multiple-launch rocket systems and precisely guided missiles, both of which could be used to counter Russian heavy artillery, The Independent reported.

Furthermore, the minister emphasised that Britain would supply a substantial quantity of high-precision M270 MLR systems and ammunition to them, enabling them to attack targets up to 80 kilometres away. He also mentioned the 5,500 NLAW anti-tank missile launchers that were already delivered.

In July, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that the UK would send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, and extra anti-tank weapons to the war-torn nation. Delivering the additional help, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Defence, would significantly improve the UK's support as the country works to repel Russia's cruel and unlawful invasion.

(Image: AP)