UK Defence Secy Ben Wallace Asserts Russia Poses 'direct Threat' To Britain & Its Allies

United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Russia's military offensive could go beyond Ukraine. He asserted that Russia poses the "most direct and urgent threat" to the UK and its allies. He said that Russia could challenge other parts of Europe and called it a "very real danger," EuroIntegration reported. Wallace stressed that distance no longer provides protection as large missiles and covert operations exist in the present time.

Ben Wallace has reportedly called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the funding for the UK's armed forces, BBC News reported. He has reportedly urged Johnson to increase the defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2028. Reportedly, Britain currently spends around 2% of its GDP on its defence.

Addressing a conference hosted by the Royal United Services Institute think tank (RUSI), he said that investment needs to continue to increase before it "becomes too late," as per the BBC News report. He said that it was becoming "increasingly clear" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot be deterred by the threat of punishment or the costs imposed upon his people." Ben Wallace warned that Russia will lash out against wider Europe and called it a "very real danger."

General Sir Patrick Sanders calls for need to mobilise forces

Meanwhile, General Sir Patrick Sanders, UK's Chief of the General Staff, called for developing new methods and learning a new technique for forces. In his speech at the RUSI Land Warfare Conference, General Patrick Sanders asserted that they need to mobilise their forces to meet the "clear and present threat" that they realised on February 24 when Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, according to the statement released by the UK government. He added, "the British Army is not mobilising to provoke war - it is mobilising to prevent war." He called the scale of war in Ukraine "unprecedented" and said that up to 33,000 Russian soldiers have died, were injured, missing or were captured in the invasion of Ukraine. He further added, "A casualty rate of up to 200 per day amongst the Ukrainian defenders."

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Tuesday, June 28, claimed that Russia has lost 35,250 soldiers. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army has lost 1,567 tanks, 3704 armoured combat machines, and 778 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces suffered loss of 243 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 102 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 2589 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships or boats, 636 unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 special units and 139 cruise missiles.