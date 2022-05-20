UK Defence Secy Ben Wallace Reiterates Britain's Support For Finland & Sweden's NATO Bid

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has reiterated Britain's support for Finland and Sweden's NATO membership. In his address in the House of Commons on May 19, Wallace said that the UK will help them to succeed in becoming a member of NATO. He said that they need to show that Finland and Sweden are welcome in the 30-member military alliance and highlighted that NATO recognises the values for which the two Nordic countries stand. The statement of Ben Wallace comes after Finland and Sweden formally applied for NATO membership on 18 May.

"When Britain says we want to support and we want them to succeed, we will help them succeed and I believe they will succeed and he is also right that they must succeed," UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said at the House of Commons.

In his speech, Ben Wallace said that NATO will "certainly be listening" to Turkey's concerns over Sweden and Finland's NATO membership request, Anadolu Agency reported. He called Turkey an "incredibly important member and strong contributor" of NATO. He said that they "understand" the concerns of Turkey and will try to address them to ensure that all 30 nations of NATO support and welcome Finland and Sweden. Wallace said that he will speak to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Aksar and said that he has listened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech about PKK terrorist groups. It is to note here that Turkey has voiced oppostion to membership bids of Sweden and Finland and accused them of supporting terrorist groups.

UK PM 'looks forward' to welcoming Finland & Sweden into NATO

Earlier on 18 May, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the decision of Finland and Sweden to seek membership in NATO. Taking to his Twitter handle, Johnson called it a "historic day" for the 30-member military alliance and the entire world. He emphasized that they could not predict the step long ago, however, the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has "transformed the geopolitical contours of our continent." He further stated that he looked forward to welcoming Finland & Sweden into the military alliance. His remarks came hours after NATO Secretary-General confirmed the two Nordic countries had formally submitted applications for joining the military alliance. Earlier on 11 May, British PM Boris Johnson signed mutual security pacts with Finland and Sweden to bolster European security. After signing the agreement, Boris Johnson in a tweet said, "The signing of new security declarations with Sweden and Finland is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations."

