UK Defence Secy Says 'rubbish Being Spouted' About PM Johnson's 'secret' Trip To Ukraine

Following a surprise visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Ukraine, United Kingdom Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace claimed that “a lot of rubbish” has been unfurled regarding the Prime Minister's trip to the war-torn nation. Taking to Twitter, Wallace said, “So there is a lot of rubbish being spouted about the PM’s trip to Ukraine.” Clarifying about UK PM’s visit, Wallace said that these visits were planned in complete "secrecy", adding that only a few people were aware of the dates and arrangements.

Highlighting the fact that Russia maintains robust electronic warfare and signal intelligence capability, Wallace asserted that meetings in person are necessary as everything cannot be addressed safely over the phone.

The UK Defence Secretary further noted that the scheduling of such trips is normally up to the hosts, although he knew that the PM Boris Johnson wanted to go before the NATO Leaders Summit. In a tweet, he wrote, “As a northern MP I am proud that Britain has been at the forefront of the international effort to support Ukraine.” He went on to say that helping Ukraine win and attempting to assist at home are interconnected.

Wallace also emphasised, “Part of the inflation we see comes from gas and food prices which are partly driven upwards because of this conflict. Amazing how an important trip can generate so many conspiracy bollocks.”

UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Meanwhile, on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid his second visit to the war-torn country. During his visit to the nation's capital, Kyiv, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised him of supplying extra arms and military help to prevent Russian attacks. Aside from armaments, the UK Prime Minister also proposed launching a large training programme for the Ukrainian military, with the capacity to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. Johnson stated that his country will lead the groundbreaking initiative of delivering training to Ukrainian forces during a joint news conference held at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv. He said that the action would radically transform the combat equation, as per media reports.

It is to note that Johnson's much-anticipated announcement came after both leaders held a separate closed-door discussion for more than two hours to address and discuss the nation's condition. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy commended the UK Prime Minister for recognising the demands of the Ukrainian army during the ongoing conflict and Russian President Vladimir Putin's pressure.

Furthermore, Johnson presented Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with a copy of Robert Hardman's Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, which he had brought with him. As per media reports, in reaction, Zelenskyy became very interested in the Queen of England's written biography, which was issued to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

