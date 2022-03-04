UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab suggested that the seized properties of Russian oligarchs may be used to house Ukrainian refugees. Raab's comment came after he was asked if he would support utilising the properties of Russian oligarchs to shelter Ukrainian refugees, to which the UK Deputy Prime Minister said, "Yes, certainly," The Guardian reported.

Since Russia started its attack on Ukraine on February 24, the UK has been targeting Russian oligarchs, and with Alisher Usmanov, who owns USM Holding corporation and Igor Shuvalov, who is the chairman of the management board of a Russian bank added to the list recently, there are now 15 Putin allies sanctioned. However, there have been concerns raised over why the process is taking so long, with allegations that wealthy Russians are already transferring assets out of the country.

UK 'at the forefront of global sanctions': Dominic Raab

Meanwhile, Raab said that the UK is "at the forefront" of global sanctions stating that it's been said that they are sluggish in imposing sanctions but they have sanctioned more Russian banks than the EU, including Sberbank, which is the country's largest bank.

He further said that they have one of the world's most effective and stringent sanctions systems and they do need a legal foundation and evidence to take those actions. When asked why the European Union sanctioned more Russian oligarchs than Britain, Raab stated that it was a "false distinction," and they have imposed severe sanctions on Russia.

'Sanctions having a huge effect in Russia': UK Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss claimed sanctions are having a huge effect in Russia earlier today at a NATO meeting in Brussels, but added that she was looking into ways to speed up the process. She said that they sanctioned more corporations than others, and they just sanctioned two more major oligarchs last night, Usmanov and Shuvalov.

Truss also said that right now she is trying to figure out how they can speed up the process so they can make even more progress. She added that the most important thing, however, was that they are united with their colleagues across the world in imposing the strongest sanctions on Russia.

(Image: AP)