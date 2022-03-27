Amid the growing calls of pressuring Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, the UK has "indefinitely" seized two luxury private jets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler. According to reports, the planes - $45 million Bombardier Global 6500 and $13 million Cessna Citation Latitude- were detained after remaining grounded under investigation at Farnborough and Biggin Hills for about three weeks. Shvidler was one among the Russian oligarchs hit with sanctions since the Western nations introduced rafts of penalties against Russian President Vladimir Putin, his friends and the Russian economy.

Shvidler became the latest Russian billionaire to be penalized by Britain as Downing Street imposed 65 new individuals and businesses for "fuelling Putin's war". Both the luxe aircraft were seized under the new laws, signed by British Transport Secretary Grand Shapps, which formally allows the UK government to charge a criminal offense on the movement of planes owned, operated, or chartered by sanctioned Russian oligarchs. It also permits Britain to ground or detain such flights, including private jets.

Since Putin began his illegal assault, I’ve held jets belonging to Eugene Shvidler under investigation for 3 weeks. Now, I am using my powers to DETAIN them indefinitely. (1/2) — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 26, 2022

Britain will detain 'luxury toys' of Putin's friends: UK

Taking to Twitter, Shapps on Saturday stated, "Putin's friends who make millions out of his resume will not enjoy luxuries while innocent people die" in Ukraine. Since Putin unleashed his illegal assault against its ex-Soviet neighbour, the UK has used every power at their disposal "to crush the cronies" who financially support him, Shapps remarked while speaking to The Times. "Introducing his latest measures- detaining tens of millions of pounds worth of Russian private jets- choose this government will leave no stone unturned in depriving put in chronies of the luxury toys," he added.

Shvidler's net worth is estimated at £1.2 billion, according to the UK government, while his jets are believed to be £45 million alone. Reportedly, Shvidler also has close ties with Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea Football Club Roman Abramovich. As per BBC reports, he partnered Abramovich to purchase oil giant Sibneft in 1995 in a "rigged auction."

Britain has also seized a private helicopter belonging to the Russian firm HeliCo. Group LLC.

(Image: AP)