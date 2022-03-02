Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the British ambassador to Ukraine denounced Moscow's strike on Kyiv's Babi Yar Holocaust memorial site and also on a television transmitter tower, which killed at least five people on Tuesday. Ambassador Melinda Simmons stated that the attack on the memorial site highlighted Russia's erroneous assertion that it was "denazifying" Ukraine. "A Russian missile hits the Babyn Yar memorial park in Kyiv where thousands of Jews were murdered by Nazis. In case anyone bought Putin’s “denazification” objective, here’s the stark staring proof of its sickening hollowness," she wrote in a Twitter post.

Despite the fact that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish, Russian authorities have often emphasized that the country is being "denazified," with no proof to back up their claims. Last week, the British envoy had stated that the way Ukrainians are resisting Russia’s brutal invasion will change forever the way Ukraine is understood by the world. "The determined bravery of the Ukrainian people is astonishing to those who, like Putin himself, have built their vision of the world on a refusal to acknowledge it," she tweeted.

UK accuses Russia of using 'barbaric & indiscriminate tactics' to kill people in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming that his unprovoked and unjustified actions have far-reaching consequences for other countries. PM Johnson accused Putin of resorting to "barbaric and indiscriminate tactics" to kill people in Ukraine. The UK also took a number of steps to isolate Russia, including prohibiting all ships with Russian ties from entering its ports. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the decision to prevent Russian ships from entering British ports. Shapps also asked other countries to restrict ships related to Russia from using their ports.

Russia-Ukraine war

It should be mentioned here that after weeks of escalating tensions, Russia launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces on Wednesday claimed that they have killed as many as 5,840 Russian soldiers so far. They also claimed to have destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries which comprise 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, 3 UAV operational and tactical level, as well as 2 units of Light speedboats.