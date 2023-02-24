UK Establishes Secret Force To Buy Soviet-era Weapons For Ukraine, Claims Report

As the war between Russia and Ukraine completes its first year today, February 24, with Russian troops being relentless in their pursuit of invading Ukrainian territory and western nations continuously supporting Ukraine to face Russia, it has come to light that the UK's Defence Department has established a secret task force to buy ammunition for Ukraine, including Soviet-made weapons, reported Sputnik, citing an American media report.

According to the report, the UK's secret task force is mainly working on procuring Soviet-era weapons through third countries and brokers. The US is also involved in this deal as it has provided finances for it. However, the deal has become hard in the last few months as suppliers reportedly are facing a shortage of stocks.

However, this isn't the first time that Britain has been found involved in such a deal. Earlier in June, the UK reportedly struck a deal to buy 40,000 Pakistan-made artillery shells and rockets from the government-owned Pakistan Ordnance Factories. The UK would not directly obtain the weapon; rather, it would pay a Romanian broker to buy the weapon, which would then be transferred from Pakistan to the UK with no mention of Ukraine, the report said.

However, the shipment was not successful because Pakistan failed to send the ammunition, the report cited Marius Rosu, the head of exports at Romanian broker Romtehnica, as saying. The report further states that this firm does not provide weapons directly to Ukraine but instead purchases them from Romtehnica and later sends them to Ukraine. Earlier, a Czech-based arms seller had also offered Ukraine ammunition and Soviet-made ground-attack jets built between 1984 and 1990 for around $185 million, the report also said, citing documents. Luxembourg is supplying Kyiv with arms that originate in the Czech Republic, it added.